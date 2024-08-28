Bottom Half of the Order Lifts Braves to Another Series Win
The Atlanta Braves took down the Minnesota Twins in 10 innings, 8-6. They overcame losing their 4-0 lead in the late innings to pull out a win. They’ve won their fifth straight series and have won 12 of their last 17.
In total, the Braves scored eight runs on 11 hits and were an impressive 6-for-15 (.400) with runners in scoring position.
Just after going a perfect 5-for-5 on Monday night, Whit Merrifield went a brutal 0-for-6 on Tuesday from the lead-off spot. That’s baseball for you, folks. He put the ball in play five of those times for what it’s worth.
However, the middle of the order got it done.
Michael Harris II opened scoring, batting from the sixth spot for a change, with a two-run shot in the second inning, making it 2-0.
Harris has shown some improvement in August with a .736 OPS since he returned on Aug. 14 - he had a .653 OPS before his injury. He’s also had three home runs and 10 RBIs since his return.
Marcell Ozuna drove in two more in the top of the fourth with a single to make it 4-0.
Starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach was put to work with 106 pitches over 4 2/3 innings. But he managed to hold the Twins scoreless throughout.
While it would be safe to assume the Braves would be in the driver’s seat the rest of the game, that was far from the case. The Twins plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh and one more in the eighth to tie it.
Reliever Jesse Chavez hasn’t looked like himself as of late. He allowed three of the six runs allowed on the night. It’s part of an undeniable trend. He hasn’t pitched a scoreless frame since Aug. 13. In his last three outings, he’s given up a combined seven runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Dating back to the All-Star Break, he has an 8.22 ERA. His overall season ERA has ballooned from 1.56 to 3.40.
Everyone has a rough patch from time to time, but this is becoming problematic. Fortunately for the Braves, the bats showed up for extras. Matt Olson reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Jarred Kelenic to make it 5-4. Travis d’Arnaud drove one in with a single to make it 6-4. Ramon Laureano capped off scoring for the Braves with a two-run double to make it 8-4.
Pierce Johnson gave up two in the bottom half, but the Braves hung on to win. The four through seven spots in the lineup combined for six of the eight runs with the sixth and seventh hitters scoring four of them, including the game-winning runs.
The Braves have gotten the first-two wins in a series several times recently and then let off the gas in the finale. They can't afford to do that against the Twins as the Phillies won their fourth-straight on Tuesday. It helps that Chris Sale is taking the mound for the Braves won Wednesday.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m.