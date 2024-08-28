Braves Cannot Afford Letdown After Hot Start to Road Trip
In Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker made an unusual pitching change. He inserted closer Raisel Iglesias into the eighth inning in search of a 4-out save.
The move didn't work. Iglesias allowed a single, which scored the tying run for the Twins. But what the move signaled was the urgency at which Snitker considers every game at this point in the season.
After escaping Tuesday with a win despite a 4-run blown lead, Snitker and his team need to treat Wednesday's contest in Minnesota with that same urgency.
Even if the Braves drop the series finale against the Twins, they will still have taken two of three at Target Field. They will also still have won their fifth straight series.
But Wednesday's contest is far form meaningless. The Braves remain six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East with the two teams set to clash this weekend at Citizens Bank Park. The Braves also still have only a three-game lead on the New York Mets for the final NL wild card spot.
The Braves just had a chance to sweep the Washington Nationals over last weekend. But they failed to win the series finale, which is why the Braves sit six games back of the Phillies instead of only five.
To have a realistic shot at catching the Phillies, the Braves probably have to win three of four this weekend. But the climb up the mountain is easier if the Braves can gain a game Wednesday. At the very least, they need to guarantee only a six-game hole heading into the weekend.
Atlanta's urgency in the series finale against the Twins should be even higher due to the fact Cy Young candidate Chris Sale is on the mound. Sale won't pitch against the Phillies, and he matches up against an opposing pitcher from Minnesota on Wednesday, David Festa, who has a 5.20 ERA this season.
The Braves can't afford to look ahead and ease up in Minnesota. The MLB season is approaching the home stretch, where every game can determine a division winner or who plays October baseball.