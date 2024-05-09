Braves Acquire Recently DFA’d Red Sox Infielder for Cash Considerations
The Atlanta Braves are tinkering on the edges of the roster.
Just hours after trading infielder Luis Guillorme to the Los Angeles Angels for either cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team’s filled that spot from outside the organization.
The Braves have announced that they’ve acquired infielder Zack Short from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.
Short was designated for assignment by Boston just days ago. He played in two games for the Red Sox after being acquired for cash considerations from the New York Mets on May 1st. Starting at second base and third base, Short went 0-7 and was promptly designated for assignment when Vaughn Grissom was returned from the injured list and took over second base.
It’s the third team of 2024 for Short, 29, who started off the season with the New York Mets. Playing in ten games, Short went 1-9 with two runs scored while making three starts at third base.
Drafted in the 17th round of te 2016 MLB Draft out of Sacred Heart University by the Chicago Cubs, Short debuted in 2021 with the Detroit Tigers. Across 189 career games, the righty-hitting infielder has batted .169/.262/.299 while playing all three non-first base infield spots.
Short is expected to take Guillorme’s former position on the bench, providing infield depth should Atlanta need it.