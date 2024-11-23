Atlanta Braves Chris Sale's Cy Young Season Was Nearly His Last
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale has reestablished himself as one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball. He took home the National League Cy Young Award, the first of his career. He also made his eighth All-Star team and got his first All-MLB Team nod (first team).
But this season is a reflection of how quickly things can change. What turned out to be the greatest year of his career was almost a send-off.
"Before I got traded last offseason, we were really kind of planning that this year was probably going to be my last year playing," Sale said in an interview with Foul Territory.
This season originally coincided with the end of the contract that he signed with the Boston Red Sox back in 2019.
It makes sense. He had been battling injuries and was underperforming when he was able to get on the mound. His time might have been better spent elsewhere. Sale said he was making arrangements to have his kids around more - which happened anyway, even after the surprise move.
The Braves traded for him in exchange for Vaughn Grissom, who was a top-10 prospect for the Braves as recently as 2022. The rest is history.
Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts and a 174 ERA+. Along with the Cy Young Award, he took home the following along with the all-star nod, Cy Young and All-MLB team nod:
- First National League Triple Crown since 2011
- 2024 Brave of the Year
- BBWAA 2024 National League Comeback Player of the Year
- Sporting News National League Comeback Player of the Year
- Players Choice National League Comeback Player
- Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher of the Year
- National League Pitcher’s Gold Glove Award
- 2024 All-MLB First Team
Not bad for a season that was meant to be it for him. He’s now under contract for 2025 with a club option for 2026. So, we could be seeing him stick around until he’s 37 years old. By then, maybe he’s satisfied and actually does hang it up. But we’ll see. He could have a few more years back in the tank after we thought he running on fumes.