Braves Cancel Biggest Fan Offseason Event for 2025
Atlanta Braves fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. But Braves Fest will no longer be one of them.
The team announced on social media Monday that it will not host the traditional Braves Fest in January 2025. The team cited the construction at The Battery Atlanta and the preparations for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as the top reasons why.
"Our annual Braves Fest that we traditionally host in January is one of our favorite events of the year! We always enjoy providing our fans with fun and unique opportunities to meet and engage with Braves players and coaches," the official Braves X (formerly Twitter) account wrote. "After much thought and discussion, we have made the decision to not host Braves Fest for 2025.
"With construction currently underway at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta and preparations for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, we would not be able to host the type of event that our fans deserve and have grown to love. We look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark for unforgettable experiences next season, both on and off the field.
"We hope all of you have a wonderful holiday season, and we can't wait to see you in 2025!"
Some Braves fans didn't take very well to that announcement.
"Not only is the roster management God awful, but you can't even host Braves fest at an alternate location? You guys signed all these guys at a young age to be able to maximize the payroll/spending flexibility, yet you've let every player walk in free agency and only taken on project players who outside of Sale have not worked out," wrote one Atlanta sports fan on X.
"This offseason literally can't get any worse," responded a Braves fan with a laughing emoji. "What are y'all doing bruh."
A Mets podcaster entered the X comment section as well.
"Braves operating like a low budget franchise," the Mets account wrote.
While cancelling Braves Fest is disappointing, the All-Star game returning to Atlanta for the first time in 25 years will be very exciting. Furthermore, there is a lot of expanding going on at The Battery, which is the construction that the team's social media account referenced.
With those things in mind, cancelling the event for one year is understandable. Hopefully, Braves Fest will return in 2026.