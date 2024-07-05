Braves Offensive Woes Result in Startling Losing Streak
Strong pitching only gets you so far. If the Atlanta Braves have even a slightly off night on the mound, it’s game over. That sounds a little extreme, but the numbers are grimmer than any hyperbole to describe the struggles of the Braves offense this season.
The last time the Braves won a game in which the opponent scored four or more runs was back on April 17 against the Houston Astros
Following the 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on July 4 the Braves fell to 0-27 (6-31 total) when they allowed four or more runs since April 17.
That’s a sure way to lose 31 of your last 59 games.
“I wasn’t aware of that until you said it,” Braves catcher Sean Murphy said. “It’s on the offense. I think Charlie and Holmesy gave us a chance to win and kept us in that game. We didn’t plate the guys we needed to.”
The Braves have faced key injuries, especially at the top of the lineup. Michael Harris II won’t be back for a bit little longer and Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the season. Murphy added that the Braves still need to find a way.
“We gotta make due in the time being and score some more runs,” Murphy said.
Healthy, underperforming players stepping up would be a start.
A lot of it has been timing and some bad luck. The Brave have scored four or more runs since April 17. But it hasn’t been often and always complemented by good pitching. Either they got ahead early and able to hold the lead, or the pitching kept in the game long enough to muster a few extra runs.
It doesn’t bode well for the Braves as they head into their series with National League East rival Philadelphia Phillies - who have the fourth-best OPS in the MLB (.752) and the second-best in the National League.
The Braves play the Phillies for the first time since the opening series of the season. The Braves took two of three. They did win one game allowing four runs or more, but lost the other.
But that was the first weekend of the year. It’s not something a team can take solace in. Since that series, the Braves have slipped to find themselves nine games back of the first-place Phillies. Only an extra handful of better offensive days would’ve been enough for there to be a race for the division title.
But perhaps this could be the weekend when that changes. The Phillies' offense will show up, but if the Braves can overcome and snap this daunting streak, it could provide a major confidence boost. Simply knowing it can be done can change things.