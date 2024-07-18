Braves’ X-Factor to the Second Half of the Season: Matt Olson
The Atlanta Braves desperately needed the All-Star Break more than most, according to the team’s hitting coach, Kevin Seitzer.
“Going home. (Manager Brian Snitker) wants us all to have frickin’ four days," Seitzer told Dave O'Brien of the Athletic. "These guys need a break, mentally as much as physically. So, that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to take a break.”
The statement above is evident, considering that the Atlanta offense, which was once a powerhouse of long bombs the past two seasons, is not cut of the same cloth in 2024. One of the most significant differences in the team’s offense is the production of their first baseman, who made the All-Star game last year but did not this year.
“Obviously, you want to be in (the All-Star Game) and have that honor,” he said. “But having a little decompress time is good as well,” Olson said.
He is still one of the better defensive first basemen, as he puts on a show with his glove at least once weekly.
However, the former Oakland Athletic is not yet seeing the same success with his bat. Considering that he had the best season of his career last year, hitting 54 home runs with 139 RBI’s.
This year, he has only hit 13 HRs with only 44 RBI’s, a staunch difference from last season. With the break, he should return to form along with the rest of the offense, and here is why.
Matt Olson’s cold spell will not last forever.
One of the league’s most consistent and reliable hitters has been anything as such in 2024. His significant offensive numbers in July alone are .149/.241/.255. In the last 30 days, it has not been much better either .151/.223/.237. It is hard to fathom that those numbers stay the same or even remotely close to that in the second half, considering his career average is .253/.347/.510, which are all leagues above what he is currently hitting.
Hitting between two of the league’s hottest hitters should help. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hits behind Olson and is having one of the best seasons of his career. Additionally, in the three spot is Austin Riley who is starting to heat up after a similarly slower start than expected.
Should Olson be able to get things going, the middle of the Atlanta Braves lineup becomes a gauntlet for every opposing pitcher. He has shown flashes this season; when he has, it just makes the offense lethal.
The power of the Braves can still be the long ball in 2024, but first, they must start piecing together the small hits before the big ones. Ultimately, Olson's slow first half of the season only means that the sky and ball are traveling up for the remainder of 2024.