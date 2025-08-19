Brian Snitker Admits Mistake But Still Catching Heat for Michael Harris II Move
Monday night's contest between the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox was over. But then suddenly, it wasn't.
Unfortunately for Braves manager Brian Snitker, he couldn't re-insert center fielder Michael Harris II when the team started to mount a comeback.
Snitker removed Harris for a pinch runner after the outfielder recorded his fourth hit in the eighth inning Monday night. At the time, the Braves trailed by eight runs.
The Braves, though, proceeded to score four runs in the inning, and with two outs and the bases loaded, Harris' spot in the order came up again. But instead of baseball's hottest hitter, who went 4-for-4 with a home run Monday before leaving, pinch runner Eli White batted with the bases loaded and two outs.
White struck out to end the eighth. The Braves lost 13-9.
After the defeat, Snitker explained to reporters he inserted White as a pinch runner for Harris to get him "off his feet" because he's played so much since the All-Star break. Snitker admitted, with hindsight, that was a mistake.
"That blew up," said Snitker, via The Athletic's David O'Brien.
Brian Snitker Receiving Criticism for Replacing Michael Harris II With Pinch Runner
The Braves trailed 7-0 and 10-1 at various points Monday night. So, it's not that surprising Snitker considered the game finished in the eighth inning.
In the top of the eighth, Snitker used utility player Luke Williams as a pitcher.
The problem, though, was the Braves players weren't ready to give up on Monday's game like Snitker did. After White struck out in Harris' spot to end the eighth, the Atlanta manager received significant criticism for Harris not receiving an opportunity to record his fifth hit of the night with the bases loaded.
Snitker has received a lot of unfair criticism for Atlanta's struggles this season. But it's hard to disagree with social media's assessment of his decision to remove Harris on Monday night.
Heck, based on his response, Snitker would agree with some of these tweets.
My biggest problem with the decision was Snitker allowed Harris to bat in the eighth. If rest was the main objective, then why allow him to bat? Maybe Harris should have left in the top of the eighth when, you know, a position player started pitching.
But after he hit, did Harris really benefit from the rest received due to not running the bases? The kid is 24 years old. And after he reached base, the main reason to not make a change until the ninth is in case there's a rally and Harris bats again.
That's exactly what happened.
Yes, the Braves batting around in the eighth was highly unlikely. Additionally, Harris not hitting in the eighth wasn't the reason the Braves lost Monday night. Spencer Strider giving up seven runs in three innings had a little more to do with that.
But it was bad decision to remove Harris before the bottom of the eighth inning ended.
After going 4-for-4 Monday night, Harris raised his batting average since July 22 to .426. He has eight home runs, 20 RBI and 20 runs with a .778 slugging percentage and 1.214 OPS in his last 110 plate appearances across the past 26 games.