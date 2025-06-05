Brian Snitker Reacts to Braves Fans Booing During Latest Loss
The Atlanta Braves continued to struggle Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Braves failed to score more than three runs for the fourth time in the past five games. They stranded runners in scoring position during the eighth and ninth innings, and closer Raisel Iglesias allowed his eighth earned run in his past 9.1 frames.
Atlanta lost 2-1.
After Iglesias yielded his run in the top of the ninth, Braves fans began to turn on the home team a little bit, showering the field with some boos. Those boo birds returned when center fielder Michael Harris II struck out with two outs to strand the bases loaded in the ninth.
Harris also struck out in the eighth.
After the loss, Braves manager Brian Snitker received a question about the frustrated home crowd. Snitker, though, tried to minimize its impact.
"I don't pay any, I'm so focused on the game, I don't even hear that, quite honestly," said Snitker.
There's an ongoing debate among sports fans about whether or not booing the home team is more productive or counterproductive. Players often rave about how awesome it is to receive support from a home crowd. So, in theory, the opposite is also true -- boos would be demoralizing.
But one could also argue the Braves need to start playing better to earn their crowd's support. Snitker stressed the need for his team to be much better with several of his other answers to questions after Wednesday's loss.
The Braves fought so hard to climb out of an 0-7 hole to begin the season. They sat a game above .500 just a little more than two weeks ago.
But on Wednesday, the Braves clinched their fifth straight series loss. They also fell to 27-33 on the season.
With only one more defeat, they would be right back in the seven-game hole they were in one week into the 2025 regular season.