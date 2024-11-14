Braves Sign Promising Offensive Catcher, Journeyman Infielder
The Atlanta Braves were already poised to sign relief pitcher Enoli Paredes this week. But also Wednesday, the Braves added two new position players -- catcher Yohel Pozo and infielder Charles Leblanc.
Atlanta officially signed all three players to minor league contracts on Nov. 13.
A 27-year-old Venezuelan catcher, Pozo hasn't played in the majors since 2021. But he's excelled offensively the past three seasons at Triple-A.
Last season, he slashed .324/.335/.538 with 15 home runs, 54 RBI and 49 runs in 361 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Pozo has hit at least .306 with a minimum .826 OPS in each of the past three Triple-A seasons. In all three campaigns, he played in the PCL, which is notorious for high offensive totals because of the altitudes of the towns where the games are played. Before Las Vegas in 2023 and 2024, Pozo played for Triple-A Round Rock during 2022.
Even still, those are impressive totals over a three-year stint. It's also notable since the Braves currently need an MLB catcher. Travis d'Arnaud signed a 2-year contract to join the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
In his lone MLB season, Pozo played 21 games for the Texas Rangers in 2021. He hit .284 with a .690 OPS, going 21-for-74 with 5 extra-base hits in 21 games.
Leblanc is listed as a first, second and third baseman on his Baseball Reference page. The Braves, though, referred to him as a third baseman.
He made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2022, hitting .263 with a .723 OPS in 48 games. Leblanc then appeared in 11 contests with the Angels last season. He only hit .190 but with a .869 OPS because he walked 7 times and hit 2 home runs in 28 plate appearances.
Both players are long shots to make the Braves roster, but they will likely have their chance to impress during Spring Training.