Braves Sign Former AL Rival Pitcher: Report
The Atlanta Braves have begun adding to their pitching staff.
KPRC2's Ari Alexander reported Monday night that the Braves signed right-handed relief pitcher Enoli Paredes to a minor league contract. The deal comes with an invite to Braves spring training.
Paredes began his MLB career with the Houston Astros in 2020. He pitched three seasons for Houston from 2020-22.
He didn't pitch for Houston during the 2021 or 2022 postseason, but he was on the Astros regular season roster both years. Obviously, in 2021, the Astros lost the series to the Braves. Then during 2022, they beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
After not pitching in the MLB during 2023, Paredes threw for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs last season. In 18 appearances with those two teams, Paredes posted a 1.66 ERA and 1.062 WHIP. He was also 1-0 with 16 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.
Over three seasons with the Astros from 2020-22, Paredes posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.825 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.
This could be the first of many additions to the Braves pitching staff this offseason. Starting pitchers Max Fried and Charlie Morton are both free agents. It's possible Atlanta re-signs both pitchers, but the most likely scenario is probably the Braves re-signing Morton and then adding another starter through free agency.
In the bullpen, MLB.com's Mark Bowman projected that the Braves have two open spots. The team could look to free agency to replace top setup man Joe Jiménez, who could miss a lot, if not all, of the 2025 campaign.
Paredes probably isn't that guy, but how he performs in spring training will determine his role in 2025.
For now, Paredes is likely a replacement for minor-league right-handed pitcher Jared Johnson in the Braves organization. Atlanta traded Johnson to the Athletics for former top infield prospect Nick Allen on Monday night.