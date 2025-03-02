Braves Reassign Former Yankees Lefty & Ex-Rival Reliever
Then there were 50.
The Atlanta Braves announced reassigning two relief pitchers, left-hander Chasen Shreve and right-hander Jordan Weems, to minor league camp this weekend. With the move, the Braves have 50 players remaining in their MLB camp.
Shreve has provided left-handed depth throughout his MLB career and could again for Atlanta in 2025. But he will begin the regular season in the minor leagues.
Last season, Shreve pitched just one game for the Colorado Rockies. That was a scoreless frame where he gave up one hit.
In 2023, he made 50 combined relief appearances for the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds. During that campaign, Shreve went 1-2 with a 4.63 ERA and 1.343 WHIP.
Shreve actually began his MLB career with the Braves in 2014. He posted a stellar 0.73 ERA in 15 relief appearances, giving up just one run in 12.1 innings. He also allowed only 10 hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts.
In 2015, he joined the New York Yankees bullpen. Although he only spent part of four seasons with the Yankees, Shreve has made four times as made appearances in pinstripes than with any other MLB club.
In addition to the Braves, Yankees, Tigers, Reds, and Rockies, Shreve has also pitched for the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 22-14 with a 3.96 ERA in 368 MLB games during his career.
Weems is only two years younger than Shreve, but he is far less experienced at the major league level. Weems is 6-4 with a 5.26 ERA in 140 relief appearances in his MLB career.
The past three years, Weems pitched for the Washington Nationals. He struggled to the tune of a 6.70 ERA in 41 outings last season.
Weems has also pitched for the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Having MLB relief experience at Triple-A is an underrated asset for major league clubs. That's what Shreve and Weems will be able to provide. The Braves could turn to either if they experience a rash of injuries in their bullpen during 2025.
But in a perfect world, the Braves will use neither pitcher in high leverage situations this summer.
Atlanta has begun trimming their roster at Spring Training. The Braves reassigned catcher Adam Zebrowski to minor league camp on Feb. 28. They also reassigned three other relief pitchers, Wander Suero, Davis Daniel and Amos Willingham, earlier in the week.
All MLB roster must have just 26 players on Opening Day.