Braves Make Final Decision on 2021 MLB Draft Pick
The Atlanta Braves trimmed their Spring Training roster to 52 players just before the start of March.
The Braves announced on their official team X (formerly Twitter) account that they have reassigned catcher Adam Zebrowski to minor league camp.
The Braves drafted Zebrowski in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Prior to that, he attended St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.
Zebrowski received a promotion to Double-A Mississippi during last season.
At Double-A, Zebrowski hit .216 with a .521 OPS in 56 plate appearances across 15 games.
The catcher, though, spent most of the 2024 season at High-A, where he hit .220 with a .665 OPS.
Zebrowski has played most of his four-year professional baseball career at High-A as well. In 195 games at that level, he's hit .207 with a .659 OPS. He's registered 24 home runs, along with 30 other extra-base hits, 83 RBI and 78 runs in 792 plate appearances.
In three college seasons at St. John Fisher, Zebrowski was a star, hitting .466 with a 1.489 OPS. He smashed 22 home runs in just 47 college games.
It's obviously highly unlikely Zebrowski will experience that type of success in his professional career. But he will remain with the Braves organization, as the team simply demoted him to the minors Friday. In the minor league camp, Zebrowski will likely get more of an opportunity to prepare for his minor league season.
The Braves have slowly been demoting players to minor league camp to trim down their MLB roster. On Thursday, the Braves reassigned right-hander pitcher Wander Suero. The day before that, the Braves optioned two right-handed pitchers, Davis Daniel and Amos Willingham, to Triple-A Gwinnett.
The Braves still have twice as many players as they are allowed. All MLB Opening Day rosters must have 26 players.