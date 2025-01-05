Braves Avoid 'Confusing' Label During MLB Contender, Pretender Projections
The Atlanta Braves have seemingly only experienced losses to their roster this offseason. Starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton, along with position players Travis d'Arnaud and Jorge Soler, are gone, and the additions the Braves have made don't appear to be very significant.
But it's important to remember that as the roster stood entering the offseason, the Braves were already a contender. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller reminded Braves Country of that fact while constructing a list of eight teams on Jan. 3.
With his list, Miller identified eight teams as "confusing" in terms of whether or not they will be contenders in 2025. The Braves were not on the list.
Miller constructed his list based on the playoff odds at DraftKings.
"Based on 'To Make the Playoffs' odds via DraftKings, there are eight teams with a 'Yes' line somewhere between +130 and -130, implying a 'Your guess is as good as ours' stance by the sportsbooks," wrote Miller.
The Braves not only avoided Miller's "confusing" teams list but cleared the bar by a wide margin with a minus-310 playoff line.
DraftKings has given the Braves very favorable odds across the board this offseason. The betting website has the Braves over-under for wins set at 94.5, which is the second-highest total behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yes, the Braves have a higher over-under win total than the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees at DraftKings.
All of this should be a reminder that the Braves are still a very good baseball team. Big parts of Braves Country seem to have forgotten that this offseason.
It's become clear the Braves will not make a really big splash this offseason. But the Braves will find upgrades within their organization with the return of All-Stars such as Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies.
Then by the midpoint of the first half of the 2025 season, 2023 MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and ace starter Spencer Strider should be back too.
Not all is lost with the Braves. The betting experts and analysts clearly expect them to contend in 2025.