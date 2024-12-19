Vegas Likes Braves Chances at Bounce Back 2025 Season
A roller coaster of a 2024 season isn’t stopping the Atlanta Braves from having high expectations for next season. For example, they have the third-best odds to win the World Series.
But the expectations go beyond just winning the World Series. While that is the highest expectations can get, the point that is trying to be made here is they aren’t expected to barely get in and go on a run. They’re expected to have a strong season to.
Here, we’ll be using Draft Kings odds as of Dec. 19, 2024, to help paint the picture of what’s expected of this team next season.
Their Overall Record
Last season, the Braves finished 89-73, which was a 15-win drop-off from the season before. They don’t have the highest over-under for total wins, which goes to the Los Angeles Dodgers at 102.5, but it’s still a high bar.
The Braves over-under for wins is set at 94.5. This is the second highest of any available odds, and they’re one of five teams with an over-under above 90 wins. The New York Yankees are just behind them at 93.5 and the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are both set at 91.5.
Just remember that the Yankees were just in the World Series, the Mets signed Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports and the Phillies ran away with the division last season. A healthy Braves team could probably do more than five games better than last season.
Winning the National League East
Before last season’s wild card finish, the Braves had won the division in six straight seasons.
At this time, the Braves are looking pretty good for retaking the division crown. DraftKings gives them the best odds for the NL East at +145. They just edge out the Mets (+170) to be division favorites.
Winning the National League Pennant
The Braves are currently given +450 odds to win the National League Pennant. They sit behind the Dodgers (+205) and Mets (+425). So while they’re favored to win the division over New York, the Mets have a slight edge for reaching the World Series.
It’s interesting to see the Mets ahead of them for winning the pennant when the Braves are considered more likely to win the World Series.
Here is what I’m attributing to this. The first is the Mets went much deeper into the postseason last season, reaching the NLCS before losing to the Dodgers in six games. So they could be seen as more likely to get that far.
However, the Braves had a much stronger interleague record last season. They went 31-15 against American League teams while the Mets went 24-22. So if the Braves reach the World Series, they’re more likely to win the whole things.
It also helps the Braves won it all this decade and the Mets haven’t won since 1986.
So, the Braves' expectations remain high regardless of the loud silence this offseason. Perhaps it’s just that difficult to count them out. When they defied the odds to even be in the playoffs last season, it’s understandable.
