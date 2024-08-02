Braves Outright Reliever After Getting Designated for Assignment
The Atlanta Braves will keep right-handed relief pitcher Darius Vines in the organization.
92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley reported Friday that the Braves outrighted Vines to Double-A Mississippi after he went unclaimed through waivers. The Braves moved Vines off the team's 40-man roster, designating him for assignment on Monday.
Vines hasn't pitched much at the MLB level in his career, and when he did last season, he held his own. But this season, he yielded 13 earned runs on 21 hits in 13.2 innings. Vines has recorded an 8.56 ERA and 1.829 WHIP while allowing opposing MLB hitters to hit .356.
Vines' last appearance for the Braves was on July 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up 2 earned runs on 4 hits, including a home run, in one inning. Vines has allowed 4 home runs with the Braves this season.
The right-hander will return to Double-A Mississippi for the first time since 2022. During that season, he went 7-4 with a 3.95 ERA while pitching for the club.
Other than the Braves, Vines has also made 14 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season. He's recorded a 3-3 record with a 5.14 ERA in 77 innings.
Home runs have been a problem at that level for Vines as well. He's allowed 14 long balls in 14 appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett.
With the Braves last season, Vines went 1-0 with a 3.98 ERA in 20.1 innings. He made two starts and three relief appearances.
The Braves will continue their weekend series against the Miami Marlins on Friday at Truist Park. The Braves won the series opener Thursday, 4-2, behind three home runs from Matt Olson, Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley.
Atlanta enters the weekend 6 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Braves also own the top wild card spot in the NL.