Braves Projected to Add Former Yankees All-Star
If the Atlanta Braves only make one more signing this offseason, adding a starting pitcher makes the most sense. But a bullpen arm isn't out of the question.
On Jan. 31, Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein actually predicted the Braves to add both a starting pitcher and reliever. For the bullpen, Finkelstein projected Atlanta to sign former New York Yankees All-Star right-hander David Robertson.
"Any team could use a dependable arm like Robertson setting up their closer at the back of the bullpen. Especially since he can always fill in as the closer in a pinch, whenever need be," wrote Finkelstein.
"Robertson could really fit any team who needs some relief help but is likely looking to latch on with a contender. The Braves fit that billing, it’s just a matter of wheter they are willing to spend for a reliever of Roberton’s caliber."
Spotrac projected Robertson to be worth $7.1 million with a 1-year contract this offseason. The Braves have been very thrifty with their spending this offseason, but that price is more than affordable for a dependable, veteran pitcher set to throw in the late innings of games.
The Braves certainly have a need in that area. Reliever A.J. Minter departed this offseason to sign with the New York Mets. Furthermore, Joe Jiménez underwent offseason knee surgery and could miss the entire 2025 season.
For that reason, I speculated that the Braves could explore the possibility of adding veteran reliever Ryan Brasier. The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Brasier for assignment on Jan. 30 after signing relief pitcher Kirby Yates to a 1-year, $13 million contract.
Robertson is older but probably the preferred option if the Braves can afford to choose either. Robertson went 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 72 innings while pitching for the Texas Rangers last season.
He has bounced around for more than half a decade. But he pitched his first seven seasons as a setup man for Mariano Rivera and the Yankees. In 2011, Robertson posted a 1.08 ERA with a 1.125 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 66.2 innings while making the American League All-Star team.
Robertson will turn 30 years old on April 9.
In addition to Robertson, Finkelstein also predicted the Braves to sign starting pitcher Jose Quintana