Could Braves Poach World Series Champion Dodgers Reliever?
The starting rotation has been at the center of discussions about the Atlanta Braves' free agency inactivity this offseason. Rightfully so, as the team lost starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency.
But the Braves also lost relief pitcher A.J. Minter to the New York Mets. Setup man Joe Jiménez may not pitch for the Braves in 2025 either, as he underwent offseason knee surgery.
So, Atlanta should be in the market for bullpen improvements. This past week, a National League rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, presented the Braves a potential option on a silver platter.
The Dodgers designated reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment on Jan. 30. That was about a week after the USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Dodgers tried gauging Brasier's trade value.
Los Angeles designated Brasier for assignment after signing relief pitcher Kirby Yates to a 1-year, $13 million contract.
The Dodgers have seven days after designating Brasier for assignment to still trade him. If a deal doesn't occur, the veteran right-hander will likely go on waivers.
Brasier was due $4.5 million on his 2025 contract with the Dodgers. The Braves recently signed outfielder Jurickson Profar, but it's apparent they aren't looking to spend a lot of money this offseason.
But $4.5 million isn't a lot to pay for a reliable relief pitcher. That's what Braiser was during the 2023 season.
In 29 appearances, he posted a 3.54 ERA and 0.964 WHIP. He also struck out 25 hitters while walking only five in 28 frames.
During the playoffs, Brasier pitched in eight games, which included two starts as an "opener."
The Dodgers releasing Brasier, rather than placing him on waivers, would be a better result for the Braves. In that scenario, the Braves could sign the veteran to an even more affordable deal.
But it was a surprise that the Dodgers designated Brasier for assignment. Again, he pitched well in 2024. So, it's possible he won't be all that much cheaper on the open market.
Regardless, Brasier is a new intriguing potential option for Atlanta's bullpen. On top of last year's World Series, he also helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 title.
The 37-year-old posted a 1.04 ERA in nine relief appearances during the 2018 playoffs.
He began his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2013. But since 2018, Brasier has pitched for the Red Sox and Dodgers.
In 297 MLB appearances, he owns a 3.85 ERA, 1.153 WHIP and 281 strikeouts in 285.1 innings.