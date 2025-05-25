Holmes Reveals Key Improvement on Rookie Phenom Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves rookie catcher Drake Baldwin bounced back from his first 0-for-5 MLB performance last week with another three-hit game Saturday. He also added a walk.
It was the first time Baldwin reached base four times in one game, but it also continued a hitting hot streak that has seen the rookie record five multi-hit performances since May 11.
This season, Baldwin is hitting .355 with five home runs, 15 RBI and a .959 OPS. He's slashing .427/.468/.680 since April 4.
That's obviously significant improvement over the .056/.150/.056 slash line he had in his first five games. But according to Braves starting pitcher Grant Holmes, Baldwin has arguably improved more defensively behind the plate.
"I feel like he was good in the beginning, but I feel like he's gotten even better, calling the game, studying the game," Holmes told reporters after Saturday's game. "It's gotten pretty significantly better. He's great all-around."
Baldwin caught Holmes on Saturday versus the San Diego Padres, The battery held the Padres to one run on six hits and one walk in seven innings. Holmes also struck out six hitters.
The Braves are likely to continue splitting opportunities behind the plate between Baldwin and veteran Sean Murphy. Atlanta has too much invested in Murphy not to play him at all.
Murphy also had an early power surge this season, which was justifying a lot of his at-bats. The other edge Murphy had over Baldwin was defensively working with starting pitchers.
Entering May 20, Atlanta's top four starting pitchers all had superior ERAs throwing to Murphy this season. Interestingly, of the four starters, Holmes' ERA with the two catchers was the most different.
Holmes' ERA is still better with Murphy than Baldwin. But after Saturday, the right-hander's ERA dropped to 3.85 with Baldwin.
If Baldwin's handling of Atlanta's pitching staff keeps improving as his offense has, he's going to be even more difficult to keep out of the lineup.