Braves' Brian Snitker Trying New Leadoff Hitter to Move Above .500 Mark
The Atlanta Braves accomplished a feat Tuesday that they hadn't yet this season -- reach the .500 mark. To move above .500, the Braves will try something Wednesday that they have never done.
That's bat outfielder Eli White in the leadoff spot.
The Braves released their lineup for Wednesday night's game versus the Washington Nationals hours prior to first pitch. The lineup is pretty typical of what manager Brian Snitker has used most of this season, with White in the leadoff spot being the exception.
Here's the team's full lineup for Wednesday.
1. Eli White, LF
2. Austin Riley, 3B
3. Marcell Ozuna, DH
4. Matt Olson, 1B
5. Sean Murphy, C
6. Ozzie Albies, 2B
7. Michael Harris II, CF
8. Stuart Fairchild, RF
9. Nick Allen, SS
Pitching -- Bryce Elder
The other notable switch for Wednesday was Ozuna back in the No. 3 spot with Olson sliding to No. 4. The two hitters were flipped in the three previous games. Most of the season, though, Ozuna has hit third with Olson in the clean up spot.
However, White will bat leadoff for the first time since 2022. At that time, White was with the Texas Rangers.
Over the past three seasons with the Braves, the only time White has hit in the No. 1 lineup spot is in pitch hitting situations or after a defensive substitution.
White lead off nine times for the Rangers in three seasons from 2020-22. During 14 games in which White had at least one at-bat in the leadoff spot, he slashed .125/.186/.150 with one extra-base hit, three walks and 20 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances.
But the outfielder has great speed, and he's been a different hitter for the Braves this season. In 2025, White has slashed .287/.347/.494 with 11 extra-base hits in 34 games.
Prior to Wednesday, the highest in the batting order White started in a game this season was fifth.
More than likely, White will only spend one game in the leadoff spot. The Nationals are projected to start left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound, so Snitker is electing not to roll with usual leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo, who bats left-handed.
Verdugo could be back at leadoff for Thursday's game.Former MVP and Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuña Jr. is also expected to return before the end of May.
But Wednesday will still be an opportunity for White that he hasn't had in a long time. If he takes advantage of the chance, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the leadoff spot again this season.