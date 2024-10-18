Braves Named Potential Fit for AL Foe's 2-Time All-Star Starter
There are several intriguing potential 1-year options the Atlanta Braves could explore for their starting rotation this offseason. But that doesn't mean the team shouldn't also consider trades that have the potential to boost the team's pitching staff.
A move that could do just that is acquiring Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Braves one of three teams that are a potential fit for Valdez if he's available on the trade block this offseason.
Rymer picked Valdez as the "most likely" player in the Astros organization to be traded before the 2025 season.
"Framber Valdez stands to make $17.8 million via arbitration next year. It's far from a bad rate for a pitcher of his stature, but the Astros could do a lot (i.e., re-sign Alex Bregman or add bullpen pieces) if they set that money free," wrote Rymer.
"There's also the reality that Houston is relatively well off with starting pitching. Even if you subtract Valdez, they still have Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti and Ronel Blanco and Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. returning from injuries."
In addition to the Braves, Rymer named the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets two other potential fits for Valdez.
The left-hander, who will turn 31 in November, made the American League All-Star team in 2022 and 2023. He led the AL with 201.1 innings pitch while going 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA in 2022. Valdez also pitched very well in the postseason that year.
During the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Valdez was 2-0 and allowed only 2 earned runs while striking out 18 batters in 12.1 innings (1.46 ERA). The Astros won that World Series in six games.
The Braves, though, got the better of Valdez in the 2021 World Series, scoring 10 runs in just 4.2 innings off the left-hander.
While he wasn't an All-Star in 2024, Valdez was arguably better this past season than 2023. He won more games and posted a lower ERA and WHIP in 2024 than he did the prior year.
Valdez wouldn't be cheap for the Braves. As Rymer explained, he could cost close to $18 million for the 2025 season. But he would be an excellent replacement for left-hander Max Fried if he departs in free agency.
The Braves may also need to replace Charlie Morton, who could retire this winter. Morton made $20 million on a 1-year deal during the 2024 season, so in theory, adding Valdez to replace Morton could lower, not raise, the Braves payroll.