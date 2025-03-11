Braves RHP Competing for Rotation Spot Allows No Runs in First Spring Start
If it was still in doubt, after Tuesday, Grant Holmes appears destined for a spot in the Atlanta Braves rotation to begin the 2025 regular season.
In his first start of Spring Training, Holmes pitched very well, tossing five shutout frames versus the Detroit Tigers. He gave up just one hit.
Holmes struggled with control, as he walked three hitters and registered two hit by pitches. But that will likely do little to dampen the control Holmes likely has on one of the team's starting rotation spots to begin the season.
Before Tuesday, Holmes had yielded just one run in his two previous Spring Training appearances. He threw two innings on Feb. 23 and three frames on Feb. 28. Both appearances were in relief.
Holmes now owns a 0.90 ERA this spring. Even with the control issues, his WHIP remained at 0.80 after Tuesday.
The Athletic's David O'Brien predicted on March 7 that Holmes already had a rotation spot secured for the Braves because he is out of minor-league options. O'Brien arguedit would take an injury or disasterous performances to change that.
Obviously, Tuesday was hardly disasterous for Holmes. It's more likely he won a job with his pitching performance.
The Braves are set to have Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach as their top three starting pitchers to begin the 2025 regular season. Spencer Strider could return to the team's rotation at the end of April.
But for the first month of the regular season, the Braves need two other starters to seize control of rotation spots.
Holmes entered the spring as one of the rotation possibilities, along with Ian Anderson, Bryce Elder and AJ Smith-Shawver.
O'Brien expects Anderson to join Holmes in the starting rotation to begin the season because he is also out of minor-league options. Elder and Smith-Shawver, though, will not have to clear waivers in order for the Braves to begin their seasons at Triple-A.
Last season, Holmes posted a 2-1 record with a 3.56 ERA in 26 appearances, seven of which were starts. He also registered a 1.185 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.
Holmes could remain in the rotation once Strider returns or could transition into a long reliever role. Even if he moves to the bullpen after Strider is back, Holmes may stil be a spot starter for the Braves, offering them a sixth starter when needed.