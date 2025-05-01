Braves' Plan With Ian Anderson Works; Yankees Claim Braves OF
The Atlanta Braves were successfully able to pass right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson through waivers. But they still lost a player Thursday that's appeared in the MLB this season.
Atlanta announced on social media the New York Yankees claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from their roster.
With the Braves outrighting Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett, MLB.com's Mark Bowman referred to Atlanta's plan with the pitcher "successful."
Anderson spent 2025 Spring Training with the Braves. But the team traded him to the Los Angeles Angels before the start of the regular season because he didn't make the Opening Day roster and didn't have anymore minor-league options. That meant, for the Braves to demote him to the minors, the right-hander was going to have to clear waivers.
The Braves elected to acquire a relief pitcher in exchange for Anderson rather than run the risk of losing him on waivers.
Los Angeles, though, designated Anderson for assignment on April 23. Anderson posted an 11.57 ERA in seven appearances with the Angels.
The Braves claimed Anderson off waivers on April 27. After one day with the MLB team, the organization took the risk Anderson would clear waivers without another team claiming him. Since that happened, the Braves can now send the right-hander to Triple-A.
Anderson has struggled with his control throughout this year. He walked seven batters in 9.1 innings with the Angels. During his last MLB season with the Braves in 2022, Anderson walked 54 hitters in 111.2 innings.
Very early in his career, though, Anderson showed a lot of promise, particularly in the postseason. Anderson went 12-7 with a 3.25 ERA and 1.201 WHIP in his first 30 MLB regular season starts. He was also 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in the playoffs during his first two MLB campaigns.
But after a disappointing 2022 season, Anderson missed large portions of 2023 and 2024 because of arm injuries.
De La Cruz began the regular season with the Braves. But to make room for outfielder Alex Verdugo, the Braves optioned De La Cruz to Triple-A on April 17.
Since then, the Braves have announced no other transaction with De La Cruz. MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald stated Atlanta may have designated the outfielder for assignment quietly in an effort to prevent another team from claiming him.
Unlike the plan with Anderson, that didn't work. De La Cruz will now join New York's Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
De La Cruz slashed .191/.240/.213 in 50 plate appearances with the Braves before getting sent to the minors.