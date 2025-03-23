Braves Execute Surprise Pitcher Swap Involving Ex-World Series Champion
Another member from the 2021 Atlanta Braves championship roster is gone.
MLB insider Jon Heyman reported Sunday the Braves agreed to send right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for lefty José Suarez.
It's a rare pitcher for pitcher trade.
Anderson pitched fairly well during 2025 Spring Training. In four appearances, he posted a 2-2 record with a 2.65 ERA in 17 innings. Anderson only gave up six hits in his 17 frames, but he walked 18 batters.
Although a small sample, one has to wonder if the 9.5 walks per nine innings rate contributed to the Braves wanting to move on from Anderson.
The 26-year-old was out of minor-league options. So, if the Braves wanted to ensure keeping Anderson, they had to find room for him on the Opening Day roster.
If the Braves optioned Anderson to the minor leagues, he was going to have to pass through waivers.
The Anderson trade indicates the Braves found the possibility of Anderson being able to clear waivers unclaimed highly unlikely. And because the Braves preferred other pitchers to have Opening Day roster spots instead of the right-hander, trading Anderson was the best option the Braves had remaining.
Anderson posted a 12-7 record with a 3.25 ERA in his first 30 MLB games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The right-hander then won two games with a 1.59 ERA in four postseason starts on the team's way to the World Series title in 2021.
But Anderson began struggling with walks in 2022 and then he dealt with injury problems the following two seasons. Anderson missed the entire 2023 season because of Tommy John surgery.
To move on from Anderson, the Braves executed a trade with their most familiar recent trade partner -- the Angels. Suarez has pitched his entire six-year MLB career with the Angels.
In 2024, the left-hander posted a 6.02 ERA with a 1.605 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 52.1 innings. Saurez has experienced control concerns in his career as well, posting a 4.9 walks per nine innings rate the past two seasons.
Just like Anderson, Suarez is out of minor league options. So despite his poor recent track record, the Braves are likely to open the season with Suarez as one of the left-handed relievers on the roster.
However, Suarez did clear waivers last season, so it's possible the Braves will consider trying to push the left-hander through waivers and into their minor league system.
During 2025 Spring Training, Suarez registered a 6.55 ERA, giving up eight earned runs on 12 hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks in 11 innings.