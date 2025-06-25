Padres Officially Release Former Braves All-Star Outfielder
Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward will not finish his first season with the San Diego Padres.
About 72 hours after designating Heyward for assignment, the Padres announced Tuesday night they have released the outfielder.
Heyward slashed .176/.223/.271 with two home runs, 12 RBI and nine runs scored in 95 plate appearances across 34 games with the Padres this season.
Heyward joined the Padres on a one-year, $1 million contract this past offseason. But this is the second consecutive season Heyward has been released.
Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers released Heyward in August. The outfielder finished the 2024 campaign with the Houston Astros.
Heyward was far from elite in 2024, but he had better numbers before his Dodgers release than with the Padres. In Los Angeles, he hit .208 with a .682 OPS, six home runs, 28 RBI and 25 runs in 197 plate appearances.
Heyward began his career with the Atlanta Braves, playing for the team from 2010-14. Atlanta selected Heyward in the first round of the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft.
The lone All-Star appearance of his career came with the Braves during his 2010 rookie season. During that campaign, the outfielder hit .277 with an .849 OPS, 18 home runs, 72 RBI, 83 runs and 11 steals. He finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Over five seasons with the Braves, Heyward hit .262 with a .781 OPS, 84 home runs, 292 RBI and 367 runs. He also stole 63 bases.
The Braves traded him along with Jordan Walden to the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2014 season for Shelby Miller and Tyrell Jenkins. Heyward spent 2015 with the Cardinals and then signed an 8-year, $184 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Heyward largely struggled during his Cubs stint. But he helped the team win its first World Series in 108 years during his first season with the team. Heyward became a Cubs legend when his pep talk during a World Series Game 7 rain delay settled down the club after Chicago blew a late-inning lead against the then Cleveland Indians.
Over seven seasons with the Cubs, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 with 62 home runs, 289 RBI, 335 runs and 32 stolen bases.
The Cubs released Heyward with one year remaining on his contract. He joined the Dodgers in 2023. Heyward was servicable during his first season in Los Angeles but wasn't very successful during his second Dodgers campaign, which led to his 2024 release.
It will be interesting to see if Heyward receives another MLB chance. He will turn 36 years old in August.
In addition to his All-Star nomination, Heyward has won five Gold Glove awards in his career. He has also hit .225 with a .744 OPS, 186 home runs, 730 RBI, 879 runs and 125 steals in 16 MLB seasons.