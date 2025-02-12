Ex-Braves Pitcher John Rocker Goes Off on Pat Mahomes Sr. After Viral Shouting Match
Ex-Atlanta Braves relief pitcher John Rocker clapped back at Patrick Mahomes Sr. after a fight nearly ensued between the two men a couple days prior.
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker appeared ready to fight Patrick Mahomes Sr. on Bourbon Street in New Orleans over last weekend. But instead of punches, the two former relievers are now exchanging words on X (formerly Twitter) this week.
"You wouldn't have had the balls to say that to my face the other night," Rocker wrote on X in response to a tweet from Mahomes Sr. on Feb. 11. "Lanky ass clown."
Mahomes accused the Braves relief pitcher as being the same as he was during his playing career.
The social media exchange occured after Rocker and Mahomes had a real life encouter in New Orleans before the Super Bowl. Barstool Sports released video of the incident on Feb. 11.
