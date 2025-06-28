Mets Bring Back Recently Released Braves Outfielder
After roughly three weeks with the Atlanta Braves, outfielder José Azócar is heading back to the New York Mets.
SNY reported Friday that the Mets have signed Azócar to a minor league deal. He will report to Triple-A Syracuse.
Azócar has played for both the Mets and Braves this season. He began 2025 in New York, appearing in 12 games from April 19-May 23. Azócar started five of those contests.
The 29-year-old outfielder slashed .278/.350/.278, going 5-for-18 with five singles, one RBI, five runs and one stolen base. He also had two walks in his 20 plate appearances.
The Mets designated him for assignment in May, which is when Azócar received an opportunity with the Braves. But while with the team for about three weeks, Azócar appeared in just two games.
His only at-bat with Atlanta came in a blowout loss to the Colorado Rockies on June 15. Azócar replaced Ronald Acuña Jr. to help give the 2023 MVP winner some rest.
Azócar was 0-for-1 at the plate with a fly out.
The outfielder spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres. As a rookie in 2022, Azócar played in 98 games, slashing .257/.298/.332 with 12 extra-base hits, 10 RBI, 24 runs and five stolen bases in 216 plate appearances.
Over his entire three-year stint in San Diego, Azócar hit .243 with a .610 OPS. He hit two home runs and drove in 21 RBI with 53 runs and 18 steals in 214 games.
The Mets claimed the outfielder off waivers on Sept. 5, 2024.
This weekend, Azócar is rejoining Triple-A Syracuse, where he played 11 games this spring. He hit .224 with a .733 OPS in his first 49 Triple-A plate appearances during 2025.
The Braves just played the Mets in seven games over the past two weeks. But Atlanta could see Azócar if he's back in the big leagues with the Mets the next time the Braves visit New York from Aug. 12-14.