Braves 'Showing Interest' Former Rival's Veteran Starter
Spring Training games begin for the Atlanta Braves on Feb. 22. But that doesn't mean the team still can't make a free agency addition to their pitching staff.
MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported the Braves are still considering at least one free agency signing -- left-handed starter Jose Quintana.
Gómez tweeted on Feb. 20 the Braves are one of five teams "showing interest" in Quintana. The other four are the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.
"SOURCE: Mets, Rangers, Padres, Braves and Brewers are showing interest in Jose Quintana, who was close to reaching an agreement with the Pirates, but he declined their offer," tweeted Gomez.
"Quintana is the best starting pitcher free agent available."
Gómez added that the Pirates' offer was a one-year, $5.5 million contract.
After a decline from Quintana, the Pirates turned around and signed fellow veteran left-handed starter Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million deal. Heaney was another potential Braves target, so with him off the market, the urgency to sign Quintana could be greater.
If $5.5 million was "close" to signing Quintana, then the Braves could land the starter on a relatively cheap deal. The contract is very likely to be one year, which also means very low risk.
But the potential reward is great. The Braves have high hopes for their young starters Grant Holmes, Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver. Two of those three pitchers could be making regular starts in April until Spencer Strider returns from injury.
But with Quintana, the Braves could make their starting rotation less reliant on unproven youngsters. It would also give the organization pitching depth in case another injury occurs before Strider is back.
Quintana pitched the last two seasons for the New York Mets. In 2024, he made 31 starts, posting a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA.
At 35 years old last summer, Quintana pitched 170.1 innings. Only Chris Sale and Max Fried threw that many frames for the Braves last year.
Quintana also had a 1.25 WHIP and 135 strikeouts.
The left-hander will be entering his 14th MLB season. He started his career with the Chicago White Sox, where he was an All-Star during the 2016 season. He moved across town to the Chicago Cubs during the 2017 season, pitching there through 2020.
From 2021-22, he played for the Pirates, Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and St. Louis Cardinals before landing with the Mets in 2023.
Overall, Quintana has earned an 102-103 record in 359 MLB games. He owns a 3.74 ERA, 1.276 WHIP and 7.9 strikeout per nine innings rate as well.