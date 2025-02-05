Braves Predicted to Sign Rangers Free Agent Lefty Starting Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves have once again been predicted to ink a free-agent lefty starter. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has predicted that the Braves will sign Andrew Heaney.
Zachary D Rymer also suggested the Braves sign Heaney in a previous story.
Recent reports have said the Braves were virtually wrapped up with their offseason plans. But until that’s definitively the case, it’s always possible.
“So, who has the greatest 11th-hour need for a starting pitcher? Probably the Atlanta Braves, right?” Miller wrote.
To his credit, he’s not entirely wrong. Spencer Strider, Ian Anderson and Grant Holmes are all righties, so getting a lefty couldn’t hurt to will that gap left by Max Fried’s departure.
However, it’s been made rather clear at this point that for the Braves to add another starter, he would need to be a significant upgrade over Anderson or Holmes.
In 2024, Heaney had a 4.28 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and 159 strikeouts in 160 innings pitched. He averages exactly five innings per start. Spotrac projects he will sign a two-year deal worth $21.6 million.
It’s not an expensive deal these days by any means. But when you could very easily get similar production from Grant Holmes, who had a 4.01 ERA in seven starts last season. While Anderson has been absent the last two seasons, precedent shows he has even greater upside.
This, by no means, is a bad move. But the money might be better spent elsewhere. The only justification is that the Braves could use another lefty, as previously stated. Depth is another incentive. But when it comes to an upgrade, per se, there isn't much of an argument for that.
As for now, the Braves' rotation options, including the returning Spencer Strider, are as follows:
- Chris Sale (2024 Cy Young Winner, All-Star)
- Reynaldo Lopez (2024 All-Star)
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Spencer Strider (2023 All-Star)
- Ian Anderson
- Gran Holmes
- AJ Smith-Shawver (No. 2 Prospect, 2024)
- Hurston Waldrep (No. 3 Prospect, 2024)
- Bryce Elder (2023 All-Star)
Each one of these arms, besides Anderson, made at least one start for the Braves in 2024 to varying success.