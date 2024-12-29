Former Braves Pitcher Juan Jaime Passes Away at 37: Report
The Atlanta Braves are grieving this weekend. MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported Friday that former Braves pitcher Juan Jaime died of a heart attack.
He was 37 years old.
Gómez tweeted the news in Spanish on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Below is the English translation.
"Former Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Juan Jaime, who was popularly known as 'El Lápiz,' died at the age of 37 due to a heart attack.
"Jaime was a native of Madre Viega, San Cristóbal.
"Peace to your soul and conformity to your family."
Jaime pitched for the Braves during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He made 18 MLB appearances during those two campaigns.
In 2014, Jaime posted a 5.84 ERA in 16 relief appearances. He then allowed 1 run in 1.1 innings over two appearances during 2015.
While facing 70 batters, Jaime struck out 19 and walked 13. He finished his MLB career with a 5.93 ERA, but he registered a more favorable 4.38 FIP.
Although his MLB stint was short, Jaime left a lasing impression on his native country, the Dominican Republic.
"Juan Jaime's impact on the game was undeniable,"MSN.com's Damián Rancez wrote. "He was celebrated for his electrifying fastball, which often reached triple digits, and his resilience in overcoming challenges throughout his baseball journey.
"His love for the sport and dedication to representing his Dominican roots left a lasting impression on teammates and fans.
Jaime signed as an amateur free agent with the Washington Nationals. He pitched for the Nationals' rookie-level Dominican Summer League team in 2007. He then spent the beginning of the 2011 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks before signing with the Braves in Aug. 2011
The Braves traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a six-player deal. At the end of the 2015 season, he elected to sign with a Japanese baseball team. He never played for an MLB organization again.
His last professional baseball experience was in the Colombian Winter League in 2023-24. Jaime posted a 2-3 record with a 1.59 ERA in seven starts.