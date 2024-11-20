Braves Bringing Back 2-Time All-Star SP Floated as 'Potential Idea'
After the success the Atlanta Braves experienced acquiring left-hander Chris Sale, it's only natural to connect the organization to other buy-low starting pitcher candidates this offseason. One possible buy-low candidate this winter is a natural fit for the Braves, as he formerly pitched in the organization.
On a list of "potential ideas" proposed for starting pitchers during the second week of November, the AJC's Justin Toscano mentioned the possibility of the Braves trading for right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman.
The 33-year-old right-hander pitched for the Braves from 2018-19.
"Trading for Kevin Gausman, the former Brave whose stuff seemingly experience a downturn in 2024," Toscano wrote. "The Braves, though, do well at getting the most out of guys. They also know Gausman."
Gausman never made the All-Star team with the Braves. But in 2021, he earned an All-Star bid while throwing for the San Francisco Giants. He recorded a 2.81 ERA and 1.042 WHIP with 227 strikeouts in 192 innings that season.
In 2023, he made the American League All-Star team with the Toronto Blue Jays. He posted a 12-9 record with a 3.16 ERA, 1.178 WHIP and a league-high 237 punchouts in 185 innings during that campaign.
Gausman tied a career-high with 14 wins last season. But he also lost 11 decisions while registering a 3.83 ERA and 1.221 WHIP. He saw his K/9 rate drop from 11.5 in 2023 to 8.1 as well.
The fall off in strikeouts is hard to explain and could be a telling sign of decline. But there are also a lot of pitchers who would love an 3.83 ERA in a "downturn" season.
In parts of two seasons with the Braves, Gausman went 8-10 with a 4.77 ERA, 1.339 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 139.2 innings. The Braves acquired Gausman in a 2018 trade deadline deal on July 31. He lasted about a year with the organization.
During August 2019, the Braves designed Gausman for assignment. The Cincinnati Reds claimed him off waivers.
The Braves wouldn't "win" the offseason with a Gausman trade like they probably would if they acquired a starting pitcher such as Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. But as a reclamation project, Gausman has intriguing appeal, particularly with his previous experience in Atlanta.