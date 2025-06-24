Former Braves 20-Game Winner Gets Optioned to Triple-A
Former Atlanta Braves starting pitchers have continued to make news early this week.
The Kansas City Royals announced Monday the team reinstated right-hander Kyle Wright from the injured list but optioned him to Triple-A Omaha. Essentially what that means is Wright will continue in the minor leagues after his rehab assignment at Triple-A is finished.
Wright has not pitched at the MLB level for the Royals this season.
The last time Wright appeared in the Majors was with the Braves in 2023. During that season, he went 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA during nine outings, seven of which were starts. Wright went 21-5 during the 2022 campaign.
The Braves traded Wright to the Royals for fellow pitcher Jackson Kowar in November 2023. The right-hander re-signed with Kansas City this offseason.
Wright has dealt with shoulder problems over the past three years. In May 2023, an MRI revealed Wright suffered a shoulder strain. During October of that year, the right-hander underwent right shoulder surgery.
He rehabbed all of last season and missed the beginning of 2025. After starting a rehab assignment with the Royals this May, Wright landed back on the injured list with shoulder fatigue.
In eight minor-league starts at Double-A and Triple-A this season, Wright owns a 5.87 ERA, 1.565 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 23 innings. He has yet to receive a decision.
That's a far cry from his 3.19 ERA, 1.159 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 180.1 innings during the 2022 season with the Braves.
Wright is one of couple different former one-hit wonder Braves pitchers surfacing in the news this week. Former Braves All-Star Michael Soroka set a new career high with 10 strikeouts in his outing Sunday with the Washington Nationals.
Ex-Braves starters are a topical subject at the moment with Atlanta missing three starting pitchers because of injuries. Hopefully, 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale returns sooner rather than later from his cracked ribcage.
With the injuries, the possibility of the Braves bringing back a former starter is a talking point in Atlanta. General manager Alex Anthopoulos loves reunions, especially with ex-Braves players from the 2021 World Series roster.
Braves Country, though, should not view Wright as a suitable target for Atlanta. Not only is he not the same pitcher since his shoulder problem, he simply hasn't been able to get back on the mound because of the injury.