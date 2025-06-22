Former Braves All-Star Sets New Career High in Strikeouts With Rival
It's been a bit of a rough season for former Atlanta Braves All-Star starter Michael Soroka. But the right-hander had a bright moment Sunday.
Pitching for the Washington Nationals, Soroka struck out 10 batters in the first five innings of his start Sunday. The 10 strikeouts set a new career high.
The right-hander accomplished the feat against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers lineup.
Soroka's previous career high in strikeouts was nine. The first time he had that many punchouts in a game was against the San Diego Padres on July 14, 2019 with the Braves.
That performance was one of Soroka's 13 victories for Atlanta that season. In 2019, he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 1.111 WHIP with 142 strikeouts in 174.2 innings. Soroka made the All-Star team and finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting.
Interestingly, Soroka tied that previous career high of nine strikeouts in his most recent start versus the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
Including Sunday, Soroka has 19 strikeouts in hist last 11.1 innings.
But before any Braves fans argue they still wish the team had the right-hander, know that the Dodgers got the last laugh versus Soroka on Sunday.
In the sixth inning, the former Braves starter exited with one out and the bases loaded. Nationals relief pitcher Jose Ferrer then promptly gave up a grand slam to Max Muncy.
Soroka lost his three-run lead, and there's little hope of a Nationals comeback win. The Dodgers scored 11 runs in the sixth and seven innings combined to open up an eight-run lead.
Entering Sunday, Soroka, who will turn 28 in early August, was 3-5 with a 5.06 ERA, 1.125 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 48 innings. Before Sunday, he was 3-15 with a 4.86 ERA since leaving the Braves.
Soroka went 0-10 with the Chicago White Sox last season.
In 2020, Soroka became the youngest Opening Day starter in Braves history. But a torn Achilles tendon at the end of 2020 sidelined the right-hander for the next two seasons. He hasn't returned to form since then.