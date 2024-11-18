Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Braves $50 Million Star OF
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos sent Braves Country into a bit of a frenzy during his end-of-the-year press conference when he stated the team's payroll would increase. That's caused a lot of pundits to ask who the Braves might be planning to target in MLB free agency.
But the Braves can increase their payroll increases in other ways besides a free agency splash. The team could easily raise their payroll through an offseason trade.
On Nov. 18, Newsweek's Zach Pressnell argued that could be the case. Pressnell suggested a trade proposal where the Braves landed Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
"The biggest place [the Braves] could use an upgrade, in my opinion, is in the outfield, especially as they await the return of superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.," wrote Pressnell.
"The Chicago White Sox are expected to trade their young star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this winter. Robert is coming off a significant down year where he slashed .224/.278/.379 with 23 stolen bases and 19 doubles in 100 games. He also played good defense (1 OAA) in center field.
"But, the Braves would be making this move in hopes that he can return to the player he was in 2023, the last time he was fully healthy. That year, Robert hit 36 doubles, 38 home runs and had an .857 OPS."
To land Robert, Pressnell proposed the Braves trade right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder, and two top infield prospects -- Nacho Alvarez Jr. and David McCabe -- to the White Sox.
Alvarez received a taste of the MLB last July. He went 3-for-30 in 8 games, but he doesn't turn 22 until April. It's possible Alvarez and McCabe are both ready for the big leagues by the end of 2025.
Giving up two players like that, plus Elder, would be a lot. However, unless the Braves are ready to commit to Alvarez as their future shortstop, there aren't exactly a lot of places for the Braves to play Alvarez and McCabe in their infield.
But Atlanta would have to do some position juggling with Robert too. He's played 449 of his 461 MLB games at center field. Robert has not played anywhere else on the field in an MLB game.
Michael Harris II currently mans center field for the Braves. The 23-year-old could win multiple Gold Gloves in center during his career. But Harris or Robert would have to move to left field if the Braves acquire the White Sox outfielder.
Robert won the American League Gold Glove in center field during 2020. In 2023, he won the Silver Slugger award at the position and made the AL All-Star team.
Those accolades should make acquiring Robert appealing for any MLB team. So should his contract. The six-year, $50 million deal he signed with the White Sox makes him an affordable star. He will make $15 million in 2025, and his deal includes a $20 million club option for 2026 and 2027.
If Robert can return to his All-Star form, he would be a nice addition to any outfield at that price. Over 311 games from 2021-23, he slashed .287/.331/.511 with 63 home runs and 37 stolen bases.
With that production and his contract, the Braves can't be ruled out as a landing spot for Robert. But it's far from a slam dunk to actually happen because of the potential trade's obvious downsides.