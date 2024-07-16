Marcell Ozuna Eliminated Early from Home Run Derby Despite Moon-shot HR
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s night at the Home Run Derby came to an end early with just 16 home runs in the first round - falling short of the necessary 20 home runs (19 with a tiebreaker) to reach the semifinal.
Looks like Ozuna is walking back to Atlanta. Reynaldo Lopez (jokingly) said he had to hit 40 in the final round to get a ride home.
Ozuna, who has the second most home runs in the National League (26), took a bit to get going. He only had four home runs after 18 of the allotted 40 pitches - part of the new rule changes for this year’s derby.
He called time hoping he could regroup and showed some improvement when he got back in the box hitting 10 home runs on the next 21 pitches he saw before running out of time.
Ozuna’s Braves teammates came to his aid like a coach in a boxing match between rounds. However, he only mustered two home runs in the bonus round, even after earning the extra out.
So, he had to watch the remainder of the Home Run Derby.
When he did hit home runs, he hit moonshots, including one that went 473 feet, the longest of the Home Run Derby.
If it makes Ozuna feel better, he wasn’t alone in having an underwhelming performance. Two-time Derby champion Pete Alonso only hit 12 home runs and Gunnar Henderson, with 28 home runs this season, finished with 11.
Teoscar Hernandez just edged out Bobby Witt Jr 14 to 13 in the championship to win the Home Run Derby.
Ozuna’s night is over, but he’ll be back Tuesday night for the MLB All-Star Game. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. EST.