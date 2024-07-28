Max Fried Takes Positive Step in Return to Braves Rotation
Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried was seen on the field throwing long toss ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the New York Mets.
Fried is eligible to be activated from the Injured List on Friday.
This is obviously an encouraging sign. As was the report – from Fried’s perspective – MLB Network’s Jon Morosi had Saturday that the Braves aren’t expected to grab an impact starter at the deadline because Fried is expected to return “relatively soon.”
Fried throwing less than 24 hours after that report is a pretty clear indication his activation date could be soon.
He made his last appearance during the MLB All-Star Game on July 16. He pitched a scoreless second inning for the National League while walking a batter.
By the end of the week, the Braves placed him on the IL with left forearm neuritis.
Fried has not pitched in a regular season game since July 11. He gave up only one run but took the loss, 1-0, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Should he return around the time he is eligible to be activated, he would be back in the rotation for a homestand against the Miami Marlins and the Milwaukee Brewers. Depending on the timing of his return, the Braves might be able to start him against both opponents.
With how the Braves have performed since his injury, he can’t be back fast enough. The team is 2-6 since the All-Star Break with a six-game losing streak, their longest since 2017, sandwiched in between those two wins.
They’ve certainly felt his absence during this stretch. Atlanta’s starters in his place haven’t performed well and the other members of the rotation have also struggled.
Getting Fried back, at the very least, would help ease some nerves and boost team morale.
Once he returns, the rotation for the rest of the season, barring another injury, should be Fried, Chris Sale, Charlie Morton, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwallenbach.