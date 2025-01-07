Braves Predicted to Sign $314 Million Former Rival Ace Pitcher
The Atlanta Braves have been surprisingly quiet this offseason. But Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein doesn't anticipate that remaining the case all winter.
Finkelstein, who hosts the New York Mets Locked On Podcast, sees former Mets starter Max Scherzer landing in Atlanta.
"Remember when we all thought Chris Sale’s career was over, and then he got traded to the Atlanta Braves and won a Cy Young?" Finkelstein wrote.
"If the Braves could pull that rabbit out of their hat, why not try again and bet on another aging ace who is coming off an injury-plagued year. Max Scherzer is very familiar with pitching in the NL East, and was still relatively effective in a limited sample in 2024."
Scherzer has spent more than half of his career in the NL East pitching against the Braves. He pitched seven seasons for the Washington Nationals before pitching part of two years with the Mets.
Over his 17-year career, Scherzer has won earned eight All-Star nominations and three Cy Young awards. He has also made $314.5 million.
Signing Scherzer, who turns 41 in July, comes with risk. He pitched only 43.1 innings last summer and posted a 3.95 ERA.
After allowing Max Fried and Charlie Morton to leave in free agency, the Braves need reliable arms. Fried and Morton both pitched more than 160 frames last season.
But Scherzer has high upside, especially if he lands with an organization known to maximize pitching talent like the Braves.
Scherzer is 216-112 with a 3.16 ERA in his career. During his last healthy season in 2023, he posted a 13-6 record with a 3.77 ERA, 1.120 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 152.2 innings.
He also has a lot of postseason experience. He was on the Nationals and Rangers rosters that won the World Series in 2019 and 2023, respectively.
Finkelstein projected the Braves to sign Scherzer to a 1-year, $16 million contract. The Braves could have brought back Morton on a similar deal and chose not to.
So, it's worth wondering if the Braves are interested in any veteran pitcher on that contract value this offseason.
But starting pitcher depth doesn't grow on trees, and although signing Scherzer comes with risk, it's minimized on a 1-year deal.