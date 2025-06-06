Braves Former World Series Hero Continues Search For Command in Minors
Ian Anderson continues to battle to rediscover his command while pitching in the Atlanta Braves minor league system. In his most recent start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, he pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and four walks. He threw 55% of his pitches for strikes.
It's been a particularly rough road for Anderson as of late. After limiting the damage in his first three starts to post a 2.25 ERA, it's been starting to catch up to him with a 6.42 ERA in the following three starts. He has a 1.69 WHIP across all six starts. He couldn't keep the baserunners at bay forever.
The 26-year-old righty's dominance during the Braves run to a World Series championship feels farther away than ever. After being absent from the Majors for over two years, mainly due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Anderson was projected to be back in the starting rotation. However, the lack of command during Spring Training changed that.
Toward the end of Spring Training, the Braves flipped him to the Los Angeles Angels in a one-for-one swapm for José Suaraz. A month later, both pitchers had been designated for assignment, making the whole deal a wash. Anderson was ultimately picked back up by the Braves via the waiver wire.
Manager Brian Snitker sees Anderson as a starter and the Braves have had him in Triple-A trying to build him back to form. His time as a relief pitcher with the Angels went about as bad as it could have. In seven appearances, he had an 11.57 ERA.
He'll always have the good times that can't be taken away from him. However, at his age, he still theoretically should have a lot of season ahead of him. The Braves are giving him another chance to prove that. Perhaps something will click in due time.