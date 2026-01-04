Braves No. 8 Prospect Named a Breakout 2026 Candidate

The Atlanta Braves struggled immensely with pitching on their way to one of the more disappointing seasons in the team’s recent memory. However, help seems to be on the way, at least long-term, in the form of prospects.

One such prospect that MLB.com writers Jesse Borek, Sam Dykstra and Ben Weinrib believe may be poised for a breakout season is Owen Murphy, who spent most of the 2025 season in High-A Rome.

Murphy, the Braves’ No. 8 overall prospect, was drafted with the 20th pick of the 2022 MLB Draft and has been developing in the Minor Leagues ever since. Had he not been drafted out of high school, he was expected to be a two-way player at Notre Dame.

This prediction aligns with the views on breakout prospects from Atlanta Braves on SI. Along with Murphy, another potential breakout prospect that was pinpointed was shortstop John Gil. Based on his performance, it makes sense that eyes are on Murphy.

The young righty battled through recovery from Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in May 2024 and posted a 3-0 record, a 1.32 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in six games in High-A Rome. He was limited to about four innings per start, pitching into the sixth inning by the end. He looked good on the mound while getting back into the routine, so that should say something about his ceiling.

“In a system suddenly flush with pitching prospects (nine of Atlanta’s top 12 ply their trade on the bump),” MLB.com’s article said, “Murphy may have the highest ceiling of all, something he’ll look to prove as he takes on the upper levels of the Minors for the first time in 2026.”

Murphy’s set to make his Major League debut sometime around 2028 if he can stay healthy, much ahead of most Braves pitching prospects. Now that he’s surrendered his bat and begun to focus primarily on his pitching, his rate of development has the opportunity to skyrocket throughout both this offseason and the 2026 season.

He certainly has the stuff to make a push to the high ranks in 2026, including a 55-rated fastball and slider on the 20-to-80 scale, above average for a Major League pitcher.

In 2025, Murphy showed tremendous grit and dedication in his process to rehab one of the most dreaded injuries in baseball, resulting in a great recovery season. The future looks strong for the young righty.

