Braves No. 3 Prospect Has Big First Triple-A Rehab Game
Nacho Alvarez Jr. had a strong day at the plate to start his rehab assignment at the Triple-A level. The Atlanta Braves No. 3 prospect went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored to start off his stint.
Another important note is that the Braves infielder played all nine innings out of the gate. Other players, such as Alex Verdugo and Ronald Acuña Jr., had to ease into a full game's workload.
He's been seeing the ball well so far as he progresses during his rehab. While he went hitless during his brief appearance in the complex league, he drew two walks in five plate appearances.
For his first game at that level, certainly a so-far-so-good day. The Braves are going to want to see a solid performance over the next week, most likely, before the discussion of a call-up can even begin.
Alvarez has been out with a wrist injury since late February. He got injured during a Spring Training at-bat. He was initially expected to be back after a few days, but that slowly turned into a few months. Updates on his front have been virtually quiet until the word of his rehab assignment.
If he's tearing up Triple-A, the Braves will have an easy decision for his status with the big league club. The offensive production at the shortstop position has seen the weakest showing in the infield. Nick Allen entered Friday with a .234 average and a .578 OPS. Orlando Arcia was the starter heading into the season but ultimately lost the starting job and his place on the roster.
Alvarez made his Major League debut last season in an effort to fill in for Ozzie Albies, who suffered a wrist injury. He wasn't ready for MLB action, going 3-for-30 (.100) in his short stint with the Braves.