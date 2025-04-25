Checking In On Three Braves Top-10 Pitching Prospects
The Atlanta Braves season is a month in, and top prospects continue to hone their skills in the minors semi behind the scenes.
Here is the first prospect check-in of the regular season. Three top-10 pitching prospects get the spotlight this time around. All stats are as of the early afternoon of April 25.
LHP Cam Caminiti, No. 2 Prospect, Rookie Ball
Caminiti has yet to pitch in a live game this season, according to his MiLB.com profile. Early in Spring Training, Atlanta Braves On SI received word that he had forearm tightness that was revealed to be tendinitis. This initial update is the most recent one.
Officially, he’s listed as with the complex league team in North Port, Fla. Last season, he made an appearance with Single-A Augusta for his professional debut.
The Braves are choosing to be care with a their young talent. Rushing him back could just mean he misses more time than he already has to.
RHP Hurston Waldrep, No. 3 Prospect, Triple-A
Waldrep’s season got off to a fantastic start, but he hasn’t been able to replicate it since. In his first start, he allowed a run over five innings pitched. Since then, he hasn’t allowed fewer than three runs in a start and still hasn’t pitched beyond the fifth inning.
There’s been a command issue. His strike rate is down from 61% to 58%, and, naturally, his walk rate is also up.
He had a 3.38 ERA in eight Triple-A starts last season, and there was some hope he’d take a step forward this season. The rotation could have used it. It’s still only April, so he can very easily figure it out and have a good season.
RHP JR Ritchie, No. 7 Prospect, High-A
Ritchie has been dealing for High-A Rome to start the season. In 21 innings pitches across four starts this season, Ritchie has a 2.57 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP and a .181 opponent’s average.
The 21-year-old right-hander is coming off a start where he pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out five. Realistically, his performance could have him in Double-A sometime this season.
Last year’s dominant showing with Single-A Augusta earned him a call-up to High-A Rome after seven appearances (six starts).