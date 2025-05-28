John Smoltz Weighs In on Top MLB Rotations: 'I Still Like the Atlanta Braves'
Pundits and fans alike called for the Atlanta Braves to make a major splash for their starting rotation this past offseason. The team didn't follow through, but MLB analyst John Smoltz still loves what Atlanta's rotation has to offer.
In fact, in an interview with RG's DJ Siddiqi, Smoltz "mentioned" the Braves in a conversation about the MLB's best pitching rotation.
"I still like the Atlanta Braves and what they do," Smoltz told Siddiqi. "There are so many great combinations of staffs.
"When the Dodgers are completely healthy, they have the best staff in baseball. But that's a broken record, because you can't make that claim until they prove they can stay healthy."
The Braves rotation hasn't been completely healthy this season either. Ace Spencer Strider missed the beginning of the 2025 campaign as he continued to recover from elbow surgery. Then after returning for one outing, Strider suffered a fluke hamstring injury while playing catch in the outfield.
But Strider has made a pair of starts since returning from the injured list last week. With the right-hander back, the Braves have Strider and 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale at the top of their rotation.
Possessing a 3.42 ERA and 1.054 WHIP, Spencer Schwellenbach is a very strong No. 3 starting pitcher for the Braves too. Smoltz, though, raved about what the team is getting from rookie right-handed starter AJ Smith-Shawver.
“AJ finally is going to get the ball in five days,” Smoltz told Siddiqi. “I felt bad for him. Over the last couple of years, he’s bounced around back and forth to the minor leagues, maybe in the pen.
"You’ve got to give this guy the ball every five days. You’ve got to let him develop, get his pitches going, and absolutely give him the ball.”
Smith-Shawver gave up a season-high seven runs in his last outing versus the Washington Nationals. That was more runs than he yielded in his previous five MLB starts.
But overall, Smith-Shawver owns a 3.67 ERA and 8.9 K/9 rate in 41.2 big league innings this season.
If at any point the Dodgers rotation becomes completely healthy, it sounds like Smoltz will join the bandwagon of analysts who see Los Angeles as having the best rotation in baseball. Until then, though, the Braves are in the conversation according to the former Atlanta Cy Young winner.
"[The Dodgers] got Cy Young Award winners, they’ve got flame throwers, they’ve got 17 guys they can pick from," Smoltz said. "The Dodgers have the best staff on paper, but it’s not worth talking about until they stay on the field.”