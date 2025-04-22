REPORT: Braves Spencer Strider Receives Diagnosis For Hamstring Injury
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider has an official diagnosis on his hamstring injury.
According to 92.9 The Game's Grant McAuley, Strider he has a Grade 1 strain. The Braves starter is frustrated by the set back but is ready to do what it takes to return to the mound.
"It sucks. I just feel like I'm taking up space here again," Strider said. I'll do everything possible humanly to get back out there as soon as I can."
A Grade 1 strain is the mildest form of the injury, but it can take time to heal. According to MLB.com's Mark Bowman, a timetable for his return will be determined over the next couple weeks. Manager Brian Snitker said a timetable won't be able to be figured out until Strider is able to get back on a mound.
Strider hurt his hamstring during a normal routine ahead of first pitch Monday night. He has been placed on the 15-day injured list. Manager Brian Snitker said after the game that nothing specifically happened out of the ordinary that triggered the injury.
Just one start since his return from recovering from a UCL injury, and he's out again. Make that back-to-back seasons that he's gone on the injured list for something in April.
Strider pitched the finale of the Toronto Blue Jays series on Wednesday. He pitched five innings, allowed two earned runs on five hits and walk while striking out five across five innings pitched.
He was penciled into start on Tuesday before the injury. The Braves have opted to roll with an opener for the game. Scott Blewett will make his team debut as the opener. He was acquired on Sunday from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations.
The Braves also called up a starter from Gwinnett following Strider's move to the IL. The team announced Tuesday it has selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Nathan Wiles. He has made three starts for Gwinnett. If he appears in a game, it would be his Major League debut. He has a 0.64 ERA in three starts this season. How stretched out he is and availability factored into his call up.