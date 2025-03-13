Braves Predicted to Replace Injured Sean Murphy With Former All-Star
The Atlanta Braves were reportedly unable to sign veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal. But that doesn't mean the Braves will give up on the veteran catcher market entirely.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer projected the Braves to still be in that market. For one of his bold predictions on March 12, Rymer argued Atlanta would sign veteran catcher James McCann.
"Grandal and McCann, on the other hand, still look like semi-viable backstops. The former has a knack for framing and some pop in his bat, while the latter's .667 OPS for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 was halfway decent by catcher standards," wrote Rymer.
"Grandal reportedly turned down an offer from the Atlanta Braves, who have a need for catching after Sean Murphy cracked a rib."
Baseball reporter Francys Romero reported on March 10 that the Braves made an offer to Grandal "about a month ago," which he turned down. The timing of the offer is interesting because of Sean Murphy's latest injury.
Murphy suffered a cracked rib on a hit-by-pitch on Feb. 28. So, if Romero isn't off by two weeks with his "about a month ago" report, then the Braves actually offered Grandal a deal before Murphy went down with his injury.
The Braves are likely to be even more interested in a veteran catcher with Murphy expected to miss Opening Day.
McCann made the All-Star team with the Chicago White Sox in 2019. During that season, he hit .273 with a .789 OPS.
The following year, McCann performed even better at the plate during the MLB's COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. The catcher slashed .289/.360/.536 with an .896 OPS in 111 plate appearances.
Age appears to have caught up to McCann since then. The veteran hit .234 with 17 extra-base hits in 214 at-bats in 65 games last season.
McCann will turn 35 in June. He hasn't appeared in more than 70 games since 2021. The Braves shouldn't count on him for more than that in 2025.
Rymer added in his bold prediction that McCann would spend the entire 2025 campaign with the Braves. Again, judging that the team wanted a veteran catcher even before Murphy's injury, it's hard to disagree with that prediction. The only other veteran catcher the Braves possess besides Murphy is Chadwick Tromp.
But how top prospect Drake Baldwin continues to perform will impact whether the Braves have roster space for a veteran such as McCann.
The Braves scratched Baldwin from Wednesday's Spring Training game because of an allergic reaction. But the team called the scratch "a precaution," so Baldwin is expected to return soon.
The No. 1 Braves prospect has received raved reviews from teammates this spring. At the plate, he is hitting 7-for-19 (.368) with two doubles, two RBI, four runs, six walks and one strikeout in 10 Spring Training games this year.