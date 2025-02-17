Manager Brian Snitker Speaks Out on Braves Top Prospect
Through much of the offseason, Drake Baldwin was just the name Braves Country recognized as someone who could help the Atlanta Braves land an already established MLB star through a trade. But that's quickly not becoming the case anymore.
The hype around the organization's top prospect is growing by the day at Spring Training. Over the weekend, MLB pundits at Braves camp raved about how Baldwin has looked.
On Feb. 17, The Athletic's David O'Brien shared reactions from Braves players and coaches to Baldwin's early camp performance, including one from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.
“He just keeps getting better,” Snitker told O'Brien. “I think we’ve done a really good job in developing this kid and letting him grow and mature. He’s (opened) a lot of eyes. And I just look at a guy that just continues to improve every spring, getting better with all the repetitions he’s getting.
Snitker added that he sees him thriving at the MLB level down the road.
"He's a bright kid, and he’s got a nice future being a left-handed hitting catcher with power,” Snitker said. “And I know that the throwing’s getting better and his receiving. Guys love throwing to him. Very knowledgeable young man, too.”
Fellow Braves minor leaguers Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver were also very complementary of Baldwin while speaking to O'Brien. Anderson called Baldwin "awesome" while Smith-Shawver referred to him as "an impressive hitter to watch."
Veteran catcher Sandy León, who signed with the Braves on a minor-league deal last year, also raved about Baldwin.
With Sean Murphy a bounce back candidate for the Braves in 2025, national pundits speculated this offseason that Baldwin, who is ranked Atlanta's top prospect, could be expendable. Murphy is 30 years old and has four years remaining on his six-year, $73 million contract. Murphy also has a club option for the 2029 season.
But it's becoming clear very early in Spring Training why the Braves have been unwilling to consider parting with Baldwin through a trade. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted on Feb. 5 that Baldwin will be a regular presence in Atlanta's lineup by the All-Star break.
The way Baldwin's hype train is going, maybe it will be sooner. It's been less than a week of Spring Training, but no one with the Braves has arguably received more attention early in camp than Baldwin.