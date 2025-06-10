MLB Power Rankings Indicate Remaining Braves Optimism
The wheels may be coming off with the Atlanta Braves. Even after winning Monday, the team sits nine game below .500 and in fourth place of the NL East, 13.5 games behind the division-leading New York Mets.
But The Athletic's MLB staff appears to still be optimistic about the Braves entering the middle of June. At least that's how I interpret the team's spot in the latest MLB power rankings from the sports website.
On Tuesday, The Athletic ranked the Braves No. 16 on their latest MLB power rankings.
"The window for offensive firepower can be frustratingly brief. In 2023, Atlanta’s lineup was relentless: more than 300 home runs and just under six runs per game from a lineup mostly comprised of 20-somethings," The Athletic's Tim Britton wrote. "Poor health relegated that offense to a league-average outfit last season, and the offense has fallen into the bottom third in baseball in runs per game this season, even as a healthier unit.
"Yes, overall the offense should produce better moving forward as Ronald Acuña Jr. plays in a larger percentage of its games. But the entire infield and Michael Harris II in center field have all taken steps backward over the last two years, some of them significant.
"Most of those guys are signed through the end of this decade."
Curiously, Britton's explanation for why the Braves are No. 16 in The Athletic's new baseball power rankings seemingly explains why they should be much lower. Britton hit the nail on the head, stating Atlanta's time as an offensive juggernaut was brief, and the Braves lineup has taken a significant step backwards this year.
Injuries aren't to blame anymore either.
But judging by a ranking of basically average (No. 16), The Athletic isn't ready to rule out a run from the Braves.
Yes, being ranked No. 16 wasn't at all the goal of this year's Braves. But given that they have lost 14 of the last 18, that ranking could now be seen as projecting a turnaround soon.
In Bleacher Report's MLB power rankings Monday, Joel Reuter rated the Braves at No. 27. Reuter only had the Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies and Athletics behind the Braves.
"The Braves have lost seven straight after getting swept by the D-backs and Giants last week, and they have gone 3-14 in their last 17 games dating back to the last time they were above .500 on May 18," Reuter wrote Monday. "Slugger Marcell Ozuna could end up being one of the top bats moved at the trade deadline with free agency looming for him next offseason."
With that ranking, the Braves were last in the NL East and behind franchises generally viewed as laughingstocks at the moment such as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.
But the optimism Braves fans can have is that the team's roster is largely the same as it was a couple years ago when the team was elite. The Atlanta players, particularly on offense, need to start playing to their potential on a much more consistent basis.