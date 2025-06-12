Braves Bottom out on New MLB Power Rankings Despite Brewers Series Win
The Atlanta Braves might be pulling out of their recent slump. They won two of three against the Milwaukee Brewers, including a 6-2 victory Wednesday afternoon.
But ESPN isn't convinced. The Worldwide Leader in Sports dropped the Braves to their lowest ranking of the 2025 season in their newest MLB power rankings published Thursday.
The Braves sat at No. 21 on ESPN's new MLB power rankings. That was five spots lower than their ranking last week.
"The Braves had a disastrous seven-game losing streak, mirroring their 0-7 start to the season, which dropped them well back in the NL wild-card race," ESPN's David Schoenfield wrote. "They have a stretch of games coming up against the Mets and Phillies that will no doubt determine their trade deadline decisions.
"Among those losses was arguably the worst defeat of 2025 for any team: The Braves blew a 10-4 lead at home to Arizona in the ninth inning as Scott Blewett and Raisel Iglesias gave up seven runs. Back-to-back walk-off losses to the Giants followed, including Pierce Johnson blowing a ninth-inning lead on Matt Chapman's home run."
Although the Braves have played better this week, the drop in the ESPN power rankings is understandable. As Schoenfield explained, since ESPN's latest rankings, the Braves lost three times in the final at-bat. Despite the better series in Milwaukee, they are also just 2-5 over the past seven days.
The Braves are also 5-15 in their last 20 games. They have dropped to 29-38 although that's one game better than their season-worst 10 games below the .500 mark.
As Schoenfield explained, the next stretch of games is highly critical for the Braves. After a weekend series with the Colorado Rockies, the Braves will play 13 consecutive games in the NL East. Of those 13 games, 10 of them will be against the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
Those are two of the best teams in the National League this year. But if the Braves are going to climb back into the race, they must perform well against both rivals.
Otherwise, the Braves might continue to drop in ESPN's MLB power rankings.