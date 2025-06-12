Braves Projected to Make Unusual MLB Trade Deadline Decision
The Atlanta Braves may be on their way back after winning their series at the Milwaukee Brewers this week. It's too early to tell.
But the Braves have a long way to go to be "back." They are nine games below .500 and the same amount of games out of the final National League wild card spot.
There's also six teams between them and that final playoff berth.
If the Braves find themselves in a similar situation with their record and playoff standings in several weeks, then it would make sense for them to sell assets at the MLB trade deadline.
The Braves don't have to hold a full fire sale. But a "retooling" or changing of the roster while looking ahead to next season is what most teams around 10 games below the .500 mark would do.
On June 12, The Athletic's Jim Bowden projected the Braves to do a "retooling" at the trade deadline but not by losing assets, gaining them.
"After subpar starts, the Braves, Red Sox and Rangers don’t appear to be postseason teams this year, but most in the industry believe they will make trades to try to improve their respective rosters for the rest of this season and next rather than being typical sellers," Bowden wrote. "The Braves will focus on acquiring more pitching (starting and relieving)."
The starting pitching has been strong for the Braves this season. So, bullpen help is, by far, the more immediate need.
The offense has still been a bigger issue. But if not for the bullpen, the Braves could have won another game in Boston and avoided a sweep versus the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday. The Braves relievers also gave up a home run with two outs and a one-run lead in the ninth Saturday versus the Giants.
Blown leads happen. A bullpen isn't going to never give up a lead. But those are three performances lately that stick out as missed opportunities for wins for the Braves -- especially the first two instances.
The question, though, is will the Braves really find a way to acquire bullpen help without giving up anything on their MLB roster? The elephant in the room is designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
While a middle-of-the-order hitter, Ozuna is an unrestricted free agent this winter. The Braves are unlikely to re-sign him, so it would be highly unusual if the team allowed the deadline to pass without moving the veteran. Even if that means the Braves lineup not being as good for the rest of 2025.
If they are out of the race, Ozuna won't have any remaining value for Atlanta, but he would for other teams in the trade market.
Bowden made no mention of Ozuna, but maybe the designated hitter is the key to the Braves acquiring more bullpen help. However, that's complicated.
No contender is going to be willing to give up pieces in its bullpen for anything because that contender will need its bullpen for the stretch run.
One thing is clear, though -- the next six weeks are highly critical for the direction of the Braves the rest of the season. Even so, there's potential for an atypical trade deadline for Atlanta.