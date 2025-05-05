Braves Sign Left-Handed Pitcher With Strong Georgia Roots
The Atlanta Braves parted with a pitcher from Rockdale County, Ga. about three weeks ago. But on Sunday, the Braves announced adding another pitcher to their organization with ties to the state.
The team released on X (formerly Twitter) that they signed left-hander Austin Cox to a major league contract. The Braves also optioned Cox to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Cox was born in Macon, Ga., and attended Mercer University, which is also located in Macon. In high school, he pitched at First Presbyterian Day School in the same town.
Cox began his MLB career as a fifth-round draft pick out of Mercer for the Kansas City Royals in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. Counting 2020 in which he didn't pitch due to there being no minor league games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he spent parts of eight seasons in the Royals organization.
The Royals released Cox on Sunday, the same day the Braves added him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Cox only appeared in the MLB for the Royals during the 2023 season. In 24 appearances, he posted a 4.54 ERA and 1.262 WHIP in 35.2 innings. Cox also registered 33 strikeouts with 17 walks.
Of his 24 appearances, three of them were starts.
This season, Cox was 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.342 WHIP in 12.2 innings over 11 relief appearances at Triple-A Omaha. Last season, the left-hander pitched both at Triple-A and Double-A but mostly appeared in games for Omaha.
During his college career at Mercer, Cox went 12-8 with a 6.61 ERA and 1.714 WHIP in 179.2 innings across three seasons.
Cox will have to earn any MLB opportunity he receives with the Braves, particularly with his lack of big-league experience. But the Braves relief pitching has struggled early this season, and there could be an opening for another left-handed reliever in the team's bullpen.