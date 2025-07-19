Braves Top 5 Prospect Named Second-Half Breakout Candidate
To get back into the playoff race, the Atlanta Braves could use a few different players either breaking out of their slumps or out-playing their previous career norms. A prospect becoming more of a star wouldn't hurt either.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that to happen for the Braves. In an article naming one 2025 second-half breakout candidate for all 30 teams, Reuter identified infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. as Atlanta's top breakout candidate.
"Wrist and oblique injuries limited Alvarez to just 11 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he hit .361 with 13 hits and nine walks in 49 plate appearances before starting at third base in place of the injured Austin Riley on Saturday and Sunday leading into the All-Star break," Reuter wrote. "If he hits, he could play his way into a super-utility role once Riley returns."
MLB.com rated Alvarez as Atlanta's No. 3 prospect. Since catcher Drake Baldwin fell off the organization's prospect list with his MLB tenure at the beginning of the season, Alvarez has been the only position player prospect ranked in the top seven for the Braves.
That makes any contributions from Alvarez particularly key. The Braves aren't set to get much else offensively or in the field from the minor leagues for awhile.
Alvarez is 2-for-11 (.182) with a walk and run scored with the Braves this season. He's started the past three games at third base in place of injured starter Austin Riley.
Last season, Alvarez made his MLB debut on July 22. But in eight games, he went just 3-for-30 (.100) with no extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts.
Overall, Alvarez is batting just .122 with a .304 OPS in 44 MLB plate appearances. He will obviously have to hit a lot better to have a chance at being Atlanta's breakout candidate, and Alvarez might have to do it soon. Riley took batting practice Friday and could return sooner rather than later.
While Alvarez has been overmatched at the MLB level, he's reaching the point where he can't accomplish much more in the minors. At Triple-A this season, he has hit .361 with a 1.058 OPS although in the small sample of 49 plate appearances. As Reuter explained, Alvarez has missed time this season because of various injuries.
The Braves have largely struggled offensively in 2025. Alvarez isn't likely to be a difference maker in terms of whether or not Atlanta can climb back into the playoff race. But whatever Alvarez can provide at the plate would be a huge boost.